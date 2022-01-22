Carol Vorderman commands attention in flawless red jumpsuit The former Countdown star waved goodbye to her Portuguese holiday

Carol Vorderman was left feeling a little glum on Saturday as her Portuguese adventure came to an end, but she still looked flawless as ever with a stunning look.

The presenter looked sensational in a jumpsuit as she pretended to cry as she left the villa where she'd been spending her luxurious holiday. As the sun shone behind her Carol styled out the curve-hugging red outfit that highlighted the former Countdown star's phenomenal physique. The red-hot look was completed by a pair of striking boots that gave her some elevation, as she towered over palm trees in the distance.

In her caption, she lamented: "Leaving Juicy Oasis this morning (not smiley to be leaving...lols)..."

She added: "Brain is ON FIRE. Bursting with energy... Happy as a happy thing on a happy day. Just landed at Heathrow... back from Portugal... lovely flight @british_airways @britishairwayspr...

"Coming back to Juicy ASAP... @jasonvale @juicemasterretreats."

Her fans were floored by her amazing look, with one enthusing: "Looking super hot as usual Carol. Hope you had a lovely break."

The star always has the best outfits

Another added: "Youzer!! Stunning," while a third commented: "The Lady in Red," and a fourth said: "Stunning to say the least."

The 61-year-old also shared her photo on her Instagram Stories, and penned a separate caption. "Ooh she's a bit grumpy to be leaving Juicy Oasis today," she said.

"Just the best time here. Coming home with brain ON FIRE."

She also revealed the amazing news that during her 12-day trip away, she had managed to walk over 180 miles, which is the equivalent to walking from London to Manchester. She is just so fit!

Carol was proud of her fitness levels

During her time away, the mother-of-two shared a picture of her very used and muddy trainers and revealed that her "favourite walking trainers of all time" were about to "give up on me".

She continued: "These trainers and I have hiked/walked 2,000 Miles together and probably even more than that. I'm trying to buy a new pair INOV8 ROCKLITE @inov_8 but can't find any.

"They're the best. flexible, grippy, comfy, rain proof, good over rocks, easy to wash clean....and I really don't want to walk without them...."

Pleading with fans she continued: "I've tried dozens of others, but I keep coming back to these cos they're AMAZING. Help needed please."

