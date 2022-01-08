Carol Vorderman wows in fitted leather skirt – and wait 'til you see her hair The star made an appearance on Michael McIntyre's The Wheel

Carol Vorderman gave fans a sneak peek at her upcoming appearance on Michael McIntyre's The Wheel on Saturday – and she looked amazing!

MORE: Carol Vorderman reveals her 'favourite bikini of 2021' with sun-kissed video

The 61-year-old no doubt distracted contestants on the game show – which airs Saturday night at 8.30pm on BBC One – thanks to her figure-hugging leather pencil skirt. Carol looked gorgeous in her all-black ensemble, which she teamed with a top with sheer puffed sleeves that featured pearl embellishments.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman glows in bikini video

Elongating her toned legs, Carol added a pair of sky-scraper heels. But one of the biggest standouts was her chocolate-coloured hair, which she wore in a half-up chignon with loose pieces left out to frame her face.

However, Carol has not dyed her usual blonde locks a darker hue, as she revealed in a short clip on Instagram that the episode was actually filmed one year ago before she switched up her 'do for a lighter shade.

READ: Carol Vorderman looks unbelievable in leather for 61st birthday celebrations

MORE: Carol Vorderman's lookalike daughter Katie is her twin - see uncanny photo

Fans were quick to comment on Carol's knockout look, with one responding: "Beautiful as always." A second said: "Looking very glamorous on The Wheel."

Carol looked gorgeous in her leather skirt

A third added: "Nice leather skirt," and a fourth gushed: "Your legs!"

Carol also revealed that she is off on holiday to Portugal on Sunday, which will no doubt come as a welcomed escape after she recently revealed she was suffering from symptoms of seasonal affective disorder also known as S.A.D.

Carol surprised fans with her dark hair

"Hello lovelies and hello new followers... Had such a top New Year..." she wrote on Instagram. "I think I was going through a bit of Seasonal Affect Disorder (S.A.D.) where you get lowish through lack of light... I mean December wasn't exactly awash with sunshine!!!!"

Seasonal Affective Disorder is a type of depression that comes and goes with the seasons and many sufferers find their symptoms are worse during the winter. Many sufferers turn to S.A.D lamps for light therapy to help alleviate their symptoms.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.