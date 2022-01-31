Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating, but is so far "feeling fine."

The dad of three says he will continue to work remotely this week. In a tweet, he urged Canadians to get vaccinated if they haven't done so yet, and to make sure they receive their booster shot if they've already had their initial two doses.

This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine – and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 31, 2022

The 50-year-old had already been self-isolating after one of his children tested positive for COVID-19. He and his family are not at their home of Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, having been moved to an unknown location due to the protest on Ottawa's Parliament Hill this past weekend.

It's not known which of Justin's three children also has the illness. These aren't the first COVID infections to hit the family. At the beginning of the pandemic, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, former journalist and the prime minister's wife, contracted COVID. Back then, Justin continued to work remotely from Rideau Cottage, and isolated separately from Sophie in an effort to keep himself healthy.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson recovered from COVID-19 in 2020. Photo: © Getty Images

The head of government also isn't the first world leader to get COVID. In 2020, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson recovered from a bout of the illness that saw him hospitalized at one point, as did former U.S. President Donald Trump. French President Emmanuel Macron recovered from it at the end of the same year. Sadly, COVID claimed the life of Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini late in 2020.

We wish Justin well in his recovery.