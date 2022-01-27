Luke Bryan gets fans talking with rare picture The American Idol judge was snapped in his fishing chair

Luke Bryan has returned to social media to show off his love of fishing - after sharing a heartfelt message with fans. The American Idol judge was snapped in his fishing chair with a can of Two Lane Brewing lager in hand as he relaxed in a deep blue shirt and cargo shorts, paired with a comfortable baseball cap.

"The only thing I love more than fishing is fishing with @twolanebrewing," he captioned the post; the company was founded by Luke and Constellation Brands in 2020.

WATCH: Luke Bryan celebrates special anniversary with wife Caroline

"I hear you on that one! After a long day on the water it hits the spot!" shared one fan as another shared: "Beer and time in the outdoors pure Heaven on earth."

It comes after the country star thanked fans and revealed he had had the time of his life in Cancun, Mexico, where he has been playing at Crash My Playa 2022.

He shared a heartfelt message alongside a series of pictures from the event on Instagram, writing: "@crashmyplaya 2022 was one for the books. Didn't want it to end."

Luke had a close call just before the festival as he was unsure whether or not he would get his voice back on time.

Luke founded the brewing company in 2020

The singer had hit a slight snag after cheering on his team during the college National Championship football game, and was worried that it would impact his vocal chords.

His wife shared a photo of herself placing tape around her husband's mouth at home in the kitchen, as she revealed he was on "vocal rest".

The star will have to be all rested soon though, as he is back on the judging table alongside Lionel Richie and Katy Perry for the singing show American Idol, while Ryan Seacrest will once again return as the show's host.

