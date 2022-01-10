GMB's Ben Shephard reveals recent health struggle after New Year's incident The presenter suffered an injury on his right leg last summer

Ben Shephard often gets candid with his followers on Instagram, and on Sunday, the Good Morning Britain presenter shared a recent health struggle with them.

In his Stories, the 47-year-old posted two videos that showed his right leg wired up to a device that stimulates muscles and explained: "Had a knee incident over NY so back on @compex_uk to get the muscle firing!!! Always looks like something out of Aliens!"

He then shared a close-up showing how the machine works on the muscles and added: "Getting jiggy with it!"

Ben's knee injury has been an ongoing struggle for the presenter ever since he underwent surgery on it last year after he fractured his leg whilst playing football and ruptured his ACL.

Ben's latest struggles comes seven months after his surgery

Following surgery in July, he told his fans: "Hi there everybody, thank you for all the amazing love and messages. For those who didn't know I ruptured my ACL and tore my meniscus in my knee playing football.

"They've repaired the ACL and the meniscus and now starts the rehab, the very slow, long rehab. However, I have to say, the painkillers seem to be doing the job right now."

By November, five months post-surgery, Ben gave fans an update and revealed he was "still working hard with @symmetryperformance," and that he was able to "run faster, but still in short bursts".

Ben presents on GMB alongside Kate Garraway

He added: "The real focus is on lunges, deadlifts and building my quad back up - which still looks like a sad deflated saggy whoopie cushion compared to the good leg! It’s getting there though. Just trying to stay patient."

Whilst recovering, the father-of-two has been presenting on ITV's GMB and on Friday, he and co-star Kate Garraway were forced to apologise to viewers after they faced some technical difficulties including random glitches and the cameras cutting to a black screen.

And while it was a serious matter, Ben showcased his humour and jokingly blamed Kate for the issues, suggesting she had "spilled a coffee in the director's gallery".