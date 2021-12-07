GMB's Ben Shephard and wife Annie create magical Christmas tree – see photo It looks so pretty!

Ben Shephard usually keeps his personal life private, but on Tuesday he delighted his fans as he shared a rare clip of his wife Annie as they decorated their Christmas tree.

The Good Morning Britain presenter shared a sped-up version of the duo decorating their tree inside their gorgeous living room. And when it came to tackling the hardest part, the lights, the couple decided to take it in turns, with Annie tackling the bottom half of the tree and Ben taking on the top half. It then fell to Annie to hang the decorations and she did a beautiful job finishing it off.

WATCH: Ben Shephard and wife Annie decorate their Christmas tree

The family's tree was decorated with dozens of baubles, as well as some gingerbread men and bells.

There were also two very sentimental ornaments on the tree, as two white decorations hung, one engraved with the letter 'S' and the other with the letter 'J', the first letter in their sons' names, Sam and Jack.

In his caption, the dad-of-two wrote: "It's up! After an age trying to untangle the lights, we got it looking festive!!

"To be fair it's quite a low key tree this year but still looks great! Swipe left to see the final creation!!"

The pair's tree looked beautiful

But despite claiming that it was low-key, his fans loved how it'd all been done up, with one saying: "Very nice, hate over crowded Christmas trees."

Another added: "Beautiful tree Ben, those lights tangle every year even although, you swore you put them away rolled up. Best wishes to you, your lovely wife and the lads."

Meanwhile, a third commented: "Love it. It's gorgeous and love the base too," and a fourth had some advice for keeping the lights untangled for the next year as they shared: "Tip for the lights - get a piece of cardboard and wrap them around it - stops the tangling."

Last month, Ben melted hearts as he shared a gorgeous black-and-white shot of him looking lovingly at his wife as she smiled for the camera.

Ben and Annie have been married for 17 years

In a heartfelt caption, the presenter wrote: "She's definitely laughing at me not with me! V Lucky to get away for a few days with the family over half term, now just need a few days to get back at it!"

Ben looked rather dashing in a T-shirt, while Annie stunned in a gorgeous dress, and she accessorised with an eye-catching necklace.

The Tipping Point presenter's fans fell in love with the stunning photo, as one said: "This is so cute B," and another complimented: "What a lovely pic, happy days."

A third enthused: "Aaaahhhh love love love look how you are looking at her aaahh true love," and a fourth added: "I love the way you look at your wife Ben you're so in love it's great to see xx."

