Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's secret Christmas plans revealed

Some people stay at home in the warm at Christmas with mountains of food, and some people jet off somewhere exotic. Mark Wright and his gorgeous wife, former Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan, have reportedly touched down in Mexico and we are beyond jealous.

Mark, 34, shared a series of videos of his resort, and followers could see blue skies and sandy beaches. Amazing!

As yet, the couple have not shared pictures of themselves together, but we're sure they will, and we can't wait to see them.

It's been a month of change for the couple, particularly Mark. Last week the former TOWIE star announced he was leaving Heart radio after two years. Taking to Instagram, he revealed he was quitting his weekday shows.

Mark's festive holiday looked idyllic

He said: "I've had so much fun over the last couple of years on my evening show here @thisisheart I have been lucky enough to chat to some of the biggest stars in the world whilst playing the best feel good music there is to play."

He continued: "It's now time to pass over the reins to an incredible talent in @dev. It's been a terribly tough decision as I have had the time of my life every evening in the studio playing for you, but sometimes life moves in different directions and after the last year or so, it's made me think about life slightly differently and it's time to spend more time with what's most important…. My family."

But the great news is fans can still listen to the star once a week. "Here's the better news, to all my loyal listeners I’m not going too far, as every Saturday from 4-7pm I will be here at heart with you doing what I do best, playing the best tunes to get you ready for Saturday night…. If you need getting up for Saturday night, you know where I am. To my bosses and all my listeners. Thank you for the memories…." he said.

