Georgia Tennant shares photo of daughter Olive – and she's so grown-up Former Doctor Who star David Tennant and his wife have five children

Georgia and husband David Tennant share five children together and on Friday, Georgia proved to be one proud mum as she shared a photo of her daughter Olive.

The doting mum shared a photo from an event celebrating the release of Belfast, in which Olive had a starring role, and she was quick to reveal her pride in her young girl. "Happy #Belfast day! @belfastmovie @judehill_2010 #olivetennant," she wrote alongside a photo of Olive and her young co-star Jude Hill. Olive wore a pretty patterned dress as her blonde hair flowed down past her shoulders, while Jude looked dapper in a suit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Georgia Tennant's daughter Olive makes her acting debut

Fans were quick to react to the image, as one enthused: "Great film, terrific performances by these two and the rest, well done!"

A second said: "You make beautiful children!" and a third posted: "Olive is such a perfect mix of you and David."

But several fans were in love with Olive's long locks, with one complimenting: "Olive's hair is downright magical," and another added: "It's a little David Tennant with Goldilocks hair. Beautiful, lovely family."

Georgia often delights her fans with photos of her children, although she prefers to hide their faces.

The mum-of-five was very proud

During the Christmas season, she melted hearts with a stunning photo of her husband and their youngest daughter, Birdie, walking hand-in-hand towards a church.

David had made sure to wrap up warm in the cold weather, wearing a thick black coat and some chinos paired with brown trainers, while Birdie had a festive feel to her look, as she went dressed as a Christmas fairy that wouldn't have looked out of place at the top of any tree.

"Good Omens 3," the mum-of-five joked, even tagging the Instagram page for the TV show.

Georgia and David share five children

Fans loved Georgia's humorous comment and played along in the comments, with one joking: "Michael Sheen looks different here," and a second added: "Makeup have done a remarkable job on Michael."

Good Omens, based on the book of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, stars Georgia's husband David and close family friend Michael Sheen as the demon Crowley and the angel Aziraphale who attempt to avert the apocalypse.

The series was originally intended to just be a mini-series, however, due to its popularity it has been renewed for a second series.

