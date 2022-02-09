Katy Perry reveals wedding news after claims she secretly wed Orlando Bloom The American Idol star got engaged in 2019

Katy Perry has finally responded to rumors that she has secretly wed her fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The American Idol star revealed that she is still an engaged woman after reports suggested that the couple has already tied the knot. Katy laughed off the claims during an interview on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Wednesday. Katy and Orlando have already tried to marry twice before but the ever-changing COVID-19 restrictions have played havoc with their wedding plans.

The Firework singer admitted that despite not exchanging vows yet, she and Orlando are still thinking about their eventual wedding day.

"We're still trying to work out destination/location," she said. "Every couple of months there's a 'new variant', 'new variant', 'new variant.'"

After host Kyle Sandilands teased Katy about dragging out her engagement, she assured him that once life resembles some sort of 'normal' again, they will have a wedding.

Katy and Orlando got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019

The Lord of the Rings actor proposed to Katy on Valentine's Day in 2019 with an eye-catching cluster ring that creates the shape of a flower. The stunning piece is made up of a ruby and eight clear diamonds as the petals.

The couple was due to get married in Japan while Katy was pregnant back in 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, they were forced to postpone their plans.

At the time, she told The Mirror: "You can’t plan anymore in 2020 because those plans are always canceled. We just want to deliver a healthy child. Everyone has to take life one week at a time right now."

The couple were due to wed before the birth of daughter Daisy

But the stress of their constantly changing wedding plans didn't appear to bother Katy: "I call myself a 'bridechilla' as opposed to a bridezilla," she told Stellar magazine in March 2021.

"Orlando and I are united with our approach. It’s not about the party, it’s about the coming together of people who will hold us accountable when things get really hard."

