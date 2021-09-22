Katy Perry debuts dramatic new hair in daring thigh-split dress The mom-of-one looks incredible

Katy Perry turned up the heat on Instagram this week as she celebrated some good news with fans.

The 36-year-old singer posed for two striking photos wearing a soft pink gown that featured a daring thigh-high split.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katy Perry pushes baby Daisy in her pram

What's more, she showcased a brand new hair color, debuting a statement orange shade with straightened locks that fell to her waist. She emphasized the color with bright red lipstick and posed with an array of matching love heart balloons.

"1 BILLION TOTAL @SPOTIFY STREAMS OF #SMILE TIME TO BRING OUT THE BIG BALLOONS, thanks KCs!" Katy captioned her post.

Katy debuted a bold new look on Instagram

Katy's transformation comes just a few weeks after she celebrated daughter Daisy Dove's first birthday.

The Fireworks singer shares her little girl with fiancé Orlando Bloom. She is also a step-mom to Orlando's ten-year-old son Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The star is a stepmom to Orlando's son, Flynn

The former couple were married in July 2010 and went on to welcome their little boy in January 2011. They announced the end of their marriage in 2013 and were divorced by the end of that same year.

Katy and Orlando, meanwhile, started dating at the start of 2016 and after a brief split resumed their romance in 2018, announcing their engagement the following year. Daisy Dove arrived on 26 August 2020.

In a previous interview with The Sunday Times Magazine, Orlando spoke about becoming a father for the second time - and even revealed his daughter's very first word.

Orlando and Katy started dating in 2016

"I'll do eye-gazing and sing songs, 'Daddy loves his Daisy Dove', so she knows who Daddy is," he shared. "My son's first word was 'Mama' but Daisy said 'Dada'.

The 44-year-old further revealed that he usually wakes around 6.30am and immediately goes to see his little girl.

"I check on my daughter, who's usually up and cooing in her cot. My fiancée needs her sleep so I try to let her have a lie-in. Daisy's a very happy baby. I'll kiss her and we'll spend some time connecting."

