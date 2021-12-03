Katy Perry's festive pictures leave fans upset – but her Christmas tree is goals The star said earlier this year that she was 95% vegan

Katy Perry has shared a rare sneak peek at her Thanksgiving celebrations, but instead of delighting fans with the fun snaps, it seems many were left feeling rather sad.

The singer shared seven pictures of her festive weekend, which she and her family celebrated in California. The snaps show their impressive table set up just by the beach whilst a video sees Orlando Bloom and a friend each cutting into a turkey.

Another photo shows the mum-of-one watching the sun go down on the beach whilst wearing a turkey hat and the last picture of the carousel is one of her colourful Christmas tree.

"Our taxes may be high but so are our temperatures during t-giving in Cali," Katy captioned the post, which sparked a huge reaction from her 142 million followers.

The singer showed off the table, which was set for 14 guests

Whilst many were delighted to get a look at her private celebrations, others couldn't help but share their devastation at her eating turkey on Thanksgiving Day.

"What happened to being 95% vegan bye," wrote one alongside a crying emoji, whilst a second asked: "I thought you were vegan?"

Others were more taken by her gorgeous spruce, which featured colourful lights and ornaments, as well as big red bows all over.

Fans loved Katy and Orlando's colourful Christmas tree

"The tree is perfection," wrote one, whilst a second said: "That Christmas tree is massive OMG."

"OMG this Christmas tree is epic," added a third.

While Katy admitted to being 95% vegan earlier this year, she also spoke about her love for meat, so it's not surprising she would have enjoyed some turkey on Thanksgiving Day.

"I'm about 95 percent ready to be 100 percent vegan…My dog Nugget has been joining me on this journey for the past four months. Pray for us ok," she said in January.

A few months later, for Mother's Day, the singer shared a video on Instagram of herself making vegan donuts and answering fans' questions, and she revealed her love for meatloaf.

"I like Impossible Meat meatloaf because I was raised on meatloaf. Now I can give myself an alternative that's not, you know, as bad."