Fitness influencer Brittany Dawn being sued for misleading clients with eating disorders She describes herself as 'your coach, your confidant, your biggest supporter & friend'

A 30-year-old fitness influencer from Fort Worth is being sued by the State of Texas, it has been revealed.

Brittany Dawn Davis is accused of misleading customers who had eating disorders, and engaging in deceptive promises of customized nutrition plans.

The Texas Attorney General’s office filed the lawsuit against Brittany Dawn Fitness LLC on 1 February and is seeking $250,000 and $1m in penalties and court fees, according to court documents published by The Dallas Morning News.

Brittany started selling online fitness packages in 2014, stating that she offered customized nutritional guidance and fitness coaching. She has 465,000 followers on Instagram and describes herself as a ‘Jesus seeker’ and ‘Kingdom chaser’ in the bio.

However, the attorney general alleges that the plans were not personalized and that Dawn and her company “largely ignored customer complaints” including from one customer who “almost passed out from inadequate nutrition”. Clients realised they had been given the same individualised nutrition and fitness plans through a Facebook group, ‘Team Brittany Dawn’.

Furthermore, 14 of the clients mentioned in the complaint who had sought refunds from Brittany suffered from eating disorders.

One stated that they had chosen Brittany’s fitness plan specifically because she often spoke about overcoming eating disorders herself with the help of exercise and a healthy diet, according to the documents.

As per the lawsuit, "the main reason I chose her [Ms. Davis] out of all the coaches out there was specifically that she advertised herself as an 'eating disorder soldier’,” the client stated, adding that she suffered from anorexia and at one point weighed less than 80 pounds.

Brittany allegedly offered low-calorie diet options "that would only be suitable for someone who needed to lose weight, not put it on".

This is not the first time Brittany has received complaints from her clients. According to court documents, consumers made complaints on social media back in 2019, prompting Dawn to make a video apology posted to YouTube.

