Why 2022 will be a difficult year for GMA's Lara Spencer The star is a proud mom-of-two

Lara Spencer is no stranger to the bittersweet experience of watching her children grow up and regularly shares her journey of motherhood with her fans.

But as we kickstart 2022, the Good Morning America host is gearing up for a heart wrenching moment which is sure to be one of her toughest yet.

MORE: Lara Spencer's bikini-clad selfie will transport you back to summer

The star bid farewell to her oldest child, Duff, over the summer as he headed off to college.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lara Spencer and daughter perform jaw-dropping stunt together

Now, it's just a few months away until she'll be doing the same with daughter, Katharine, leaving her and husband, Richard McVey as empty-nesters.

Lara hinted at the 17-year-old's future plans with a proud-mom post at the end of 2021.

DISCOVER: Lara Spencer's immaculate kitchen inside Connecticut home is truly astounding

MORE: Lara Spencer teases adorable addition to her family - see photos

Katharine has already signed up and gotten into the lacrosse team, prompting Lara to share a celebratory message.

Lara has a close bond with her daughter

The TV star posted a flyer on her social media which confirmed the news that Kate Heffenreffer would be playing with the team when term starts.

"SO proud of my girl Kate on her verbal commitment to play lacrosse at Vanderbilt University!!" the Good Morning America host wrote. "Kate-You dreamed it. You worked for it. And you made it happen. #proudmama #GODORES #Vandylacrosse."

MORE: Lara Spencer updates fans with major career announcement

MORE: Good Morning America stars' epic weddings: Michael Strahan, Lara Spencer and more

While Lara is obviously over the moon for her youngest child, it won't be easy to say goodbye.

When Duff left it was a very emotional time for Lara who documented it on Instagram too.

Lara is very proud of both of her children

She dropped him at his new digs and shared photos of their day together on campus.

RELATED: GMA's George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth prepare for change to living situation

Alongside the photos, she wrote: "1-Family dinner at the wonderful Javier's on our first night at school. 2 Exploring the new stomping grounds.

Lara and her husband Rick McVey will be empty-nesters

"3-Setting up the new digs (complete w under-bed man cave and sister making sure bed is cozy enough); watching my boy jump right into a pickup basketball game; and one last look as I said goodbye (for now)."

She finished by admitting: "Yes there were tears, but also such pride and happiness seeing HIM so happy and knowing he is now part of such an incredible community."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.