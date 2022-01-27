Nicole Kidman unrecognisable as she celebrates major news – famous friends react The Oscar-winner took to Instagram

Nicole Kidman has transformed her appearance numerous times for movie roles – but her latest look is quite extraordinary.

The 54-year-old actress appears as Lucille Ball in Being The Ricardos, for which she has been lauded by critics and fans alike. And now Nicole has another cause for celebration.

The striking actress took to Instagram this week to share a snapshot of herself in character as Lucille as she celebrated the film’s success.

She wrote: "The love I've felt for #BeingTheRicardos these past few weeks has been incredible. So wonderful to be recognized by my fellow actors at the @SAGAwards and @AACTAS, as well as the #GoldenGlobes! Thank you to the amazing cast & crew who continue to bring so much magic to this film."

Nicole took to Instagram in celebration of Meet The Ricardos

Nicole's fans and famous friends were quick to applaud the star, including fellow Aussie Rebel Wilson, who wrote: "Loved your performance Nic," along with three clapping hand emojis. Katie Grand simply shared a series of red love hearts.

Nicole has enjoyed an extraordinary career which began in 1983 when she was 16 and made her movie debut in Bush Christmas. Since then, she has gone on to secure huge accolades – including an Oscar, a BAFTA, a SAG award, and six Golden Globes.

Nicole has won an number of accolades throughout her career

In a recent interview, Nicole revealed the surprising reason she ended up in film. The star admitted that her love for storytelling came about because she often had to stay home alone.

"I am so fortunate to discover literature early [in life]," she shared, adding: "And because of my fair skin I was not allowed to sit on the beach during the midday sun so I would stay home while everyone went to the beach and I would curl in my bed and read.

Pictured in 1983 in a promotional photo for BMX Bandits

"I was very frustrated though [that] I couldn't go to the beach so I would make a sandwich and read and read and read and read and little did I know that was going to lead me to my vocation," she continued.