Dolly Parton shares incredibly rare loved-up photo with husband Carl Thomas Dean alongside sweet message The singer shared the photo in honour of Valentine's Day

Dolly Parton delighted fans on Monday as she shared a vintage photo of herself alongside husband of 55 years, Carl Thomas Dean.

The singer posted the loved-up photo in honour of Valentine's Day, and sweetly captioned it: "Happy Valentine's Day y'all! Remember to squeeze your loved ones a little tighter today and tell them you love 'em!"

The picture, which she first shared on her website back in 2016, sees Carl giving her a kiss on the cheek whilst Dolly smiles at the camera.

Fans rushed to comment on the rare throwback picture, with many hailing Dolly as "the best person on the planet".

Happy Valentine’s Day y’all! Remember to squeeze your loved ones a little tighter today and tell them you love ‘em! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Oxm7UcdHN9 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) February 14, 2022

"I've heard it said the success of a man in a marriage is how HAPPY he makes his wife. You must have ONE HECK of a Man there, Dolly! God bless you! What an awesome Lady you are!" one wrote, whilst another added: "Happy Valentine's Dolly! You, I believe, have to be the best person on this planet right now. Thank you for everything you do."

Dolly and Carl have enjoyed over 55 years of wedded bliss since marrying back in 1966.

The pair met in Nashville on the first day the singer moved to Music City in 1964.

Dolly and Carl have been married since 1966

"I was surprised and delighted that while he talked to me, he looked at my face (a rare thing for me). He seemed to be genuinely interested in finding out who I was and what I was about," Dolly previously said of her partner.

The couple have not had any children, something the singer opened up to Oprah Winfrey about last year.

"Since I had no kids, and my husband was pretty independent, I had freedom," she said in The Oprah Conversation on Apple TV+. "So I think a big part of my whole success is the fact that I was free to work."