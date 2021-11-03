Dolly Parton shares extremely rare photo of her 'supportive' husband Carl Dean The couple have been married for 55 years

Dolly Parton was clearly sentimental on Wednesday as she shared an incredible throwback snap with her husband of 55 years, Carl Thomas Dean.

The 75-year-old legendary singer looked barely recongisbale in the photo, which saw the lovebirds hold hands. "Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does," she remarked in the caption.

Carl also had a Dolly 'Vintage Collage Tee' superimposed on him, which is currently on sale on the star's website.

Fans were overjoyed to see a picture of Dolly's elusive husband, with one writing: "I've literally never seen a picture of this man." Another said: "Yes!!!!!! Such a sweet relationship." A third post read: "You both are blessed, Ms. Dolly!"

Dolly and Carl met outside their local laundromat in Nashville on the first day the singer moved to the famous music city in 1964. Dolly was 18 while Carl was 21 at the time.

Dolly shared this rare snap with her husband Carl

Two years later in 1966, shortly before Dolly released her first album, they were married in Ringgold, Georgia, with only her mother there as a witness.

In the years that followed, Dolly became country music's most iconic star, while Carl stayed out of the spotlight, focusing on running his asphalt business.

Of Carl keeping a low profile, Dolly previously told Ellen DeGeneres: "No, he doesn't like to do that. He gets nervous seeing me perform. It's almost like seeing your kid in a recital.

"He's afraid I'll mess up. Actually, he has seen me a time or two and it did relax him a little. He saw that I do mess up and it's OK because people are not gonna punish me for it."

