Dolly Parton and James Patterson reveal exciting new collaboration

Country superstar Dolly Parton has teamed up with thriller novelist James Patterson for an epic new project.

The pair have written a new novel called Run, Rose, Run, which follows a young girl with dreams of finding stadom in Nashville but "the past she has fled is reaching out to control her future—even if it means destroying everything she has worked for."

"I cannot be more excited about the release of my very first novel Run, Rose, Run with the great James Patterson," said Dolly, revealing that the book will be accompaied by an album which will feature 12 new songs.

I also have a new album to go along with the book," she added.

"All new songs were written based on the characters and situations in the book. I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we've enjoyed putting it all together!"

The book's synopsis reads: "Run, Rose, Run follows a young woman who moves to Nashville to fulfill her dreams of becoming a star.

Dolly and James have collaborated on a new project

"The source of her heart-wrenching songs is a brutal secret she has done everything to hide. But the past she has fled is reaching out to control her future—even if it means destroying everything she has worked for."

"It's been an honor—and a hell of a lot of fun—to work with the inimitable Dolly Parton, whom I've long admired for her music, her storytelling, and her enormous generosity," said James, who is the author of bestselling series' Alex Cross, Michael Bennett, and Women's Murder Club.

The book is out in March 2022

"The mind-blowing thing about this project is that reading the novel is enhanced by listening to the album and vice versa," he continued.

"It's a really unique experience that I know readers (and listeners) will love."

Run, Rose, Run will be released on 7 March 2022.

