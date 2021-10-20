Kyra Sedgwick stuns in skinny jeans on rare date night with Kevin Bacon The City on a Hill star and Kyra have been married since 1988

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have been married since 1988 – and the couple proved they are more in love than ever during a rare date night on Tuesday.

The lovebirds put on an amorous display during a special screening of Kenneth Branagh's Belfast in New York City, cosying up to each other as they smiled sweetly for the cameras. Kyra looked gorgeous in her off-duty style, rocking a wild animal print jacket with a grey sweater and black skinny pants.

Her husband looked equally cool in a dark grey jacket over a burgundy sweater as he clutched Kyra's hand while resting his arm on her shoulder.

Last month, Kevin marked the couple's wedding anniversary with an intimate black-and-white photo of the pair dancing in front of a pool table, alongside a heartfelt tribute.

Kevin and Kyra enjoyed a rare date night

The Hollywood star wrote: "Here's to dancing through life with you @kyrasedgwickofficial. Happy anniversary. You are the reason."

Kyra was one of the first to respond to her husband's sweet words, simply writing: "Love you so," alongside a love heart emoji.

Kevin and Kyra met on the set of Lemon Sky, a 1980s TV show, and married in 1988. They often admit that they "got lucky" when it came to finding each other so young. The famous couple share children Travis, born in 1989, and Sosie, born in 1992.

Kevin Bacon paid a heartfelt tribute to wife Kyra Sedgwick on their anniversary

Kyra recently opened up about their marriage and told The Post: “Honestly, we just got lucky, there’s no secret, we just got so lucky when we were so young.

"I was 21 when I met him, 23 when we got married. If someone had told me when I was 21 that I was going to be married and have a kid by 23, I would have told them they were out of their minds because I was very ambitious, I was very independent."

Recently, Kevin made a surprise revelation about his proposal when he appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show in April this year.

Kevin and Kyra have been married since 1988

He admitted that his now-wife "broke down in tears" when he popped the question because she didn't like the ring. "I am not a jewelry guy, but I found this ring and I thought it was banging. I gave it to her, and she was touched and said, 'I do'," he explained.

"Then three months later we were lying in bed, and I woke up and she's crying, and I was like 'what's happening?' I wondered if she was breaking up with me. She finally says, 'I don't like the ring!'"

