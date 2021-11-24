Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's odd date night selfie has fans in hysterics Dad cam for the win

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick certainly know how to make the best of one of their date nights, and they gave fans a peek at their fun with a new picture.

MORE: Kevin Bacon and daughter Sosie reveal close bond in fun video from inside their New York home

The actor shared a selfie on his Instagram from his time out with his wife at a New York Knicks game, although it's not the shot fans expected to see.

He had the camera laying down below his face and facing up, so all you could see was the bottom of his face, a glimpse of his wife's, and most of the ceiling lights.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kevin Bacon's pool is in the most unexpected location

Kevin simply captioned the picture: "Go Knicks," but fans found the snap quite hilarious, with several calling it a "dad shot."

One commented: "#yaaaynostrilcam," with another quipping: "GO KNECKS!!….I'll see myself out….," and a third adding: "Glad to see you shaved."

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick shares rare photo of son Travis - and dad Kevin Bacon is gutted

One even wrote: "Bwahahahaaaa! I have a phone full of pictures like that! I specialize in 'the triple chin' and 'random section of floor.'"

The two Hollywood stars have been happily married since 1988 and share two children, son Travis and daughter Sosie.

Kevin's oddly taken selfie had fans calling "dad shot"

The Footloose actor isn't one to shy away from taking more joyful and romantic pictures from their date nights, however, as he did from another recent event they attended.

Kevin shared another selfie of him and Kyra, this time in a car, catching a Joni Mitchell show by Brandi Carlile.

MORE: Kevin Bacon is full of joy as he discusses much-awaited news with his fans

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick stuns in skinny jeans on rare date night with Kevin Bacon

"Date night! Brandi doing Joni's Blue at Carnegie Hall. Amazing show," he wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

The two showed off their radiant smiles for the camera as they pulled their masks down and displayed their tickets for the show.

Kevin and Kyra often share romantic moments from their nights out

Fans couldn't help but instantly gush over the shot, deeming them the "cutest" couple. One commented: "Enjoy you cute kids!!"

Another wrote: "You both look great," and a third added: "She's so talented!! And you two are so cute," with many using heart and heart-eyed emojis as well.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.