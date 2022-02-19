Lindsey Pearlman, of Chicago Justice, found dead after going missing

Lindsey Pearlman, an actress who worked on the short lived One Chicago spin-off Chicago Justice, has been found dead, days after going missing.

The 43-year-old, who also starred in General Hospital, was found in Hollywood, near the entrance to Runway Canyon where many celebrities are often spotted hiking. "Today around 8.30am, Hollywood area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue," Los Angeles police said in a statement.

"The LA county coroner’s office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman. The cause of death will be determined by the coroner."

Her husband, Vance Smith, shared: "The police found Lindsey. She’s gone. I’m broken. I will share more later, but I wanted to [send a] thank you to everyone for their love and efforts and ask you to respect the privacy of her family at this time."

LA Police had sent an advisory two day prior stating that she had been reported missing after she "failed to return home and has not been seen or heard from since". The department also said "friends and family fear for her safety".

Chicago Justice ran for 13 episodes in 2017 and launched as part of a backdoor pilot aired in May 2016 in the third season of Chicago PD.

Lindsay starred as Joy Fletcher, a pathologist, in Chicago Justice

The show followed the prosecutors and investigators at the Cook County State's Attorney's Office as they navigate their way through Chicago area politics, and was set to tie in stars from PD including Jon Seda and Jason Beghe, and Chicago Med such as Oliver Platt.

Lindsay starred as Joy Fletcher, a pathologist who worked for the Attorney's Office.

On May 22, 2017, NBC announced that Chicago Justice has been cancelled after one season.

