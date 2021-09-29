Chicago PD star Tracy Spiridakos teases more Upton and Burgess with behind the scenes snap Will we get more of this friendship?

Chicago PD star Tracy Spiridakos shared a fun behind the scenes snap with Marina Squerciati but fans all wanted one thing - more of the pair on-screen.

"Burgess lives! New episode of #ChicagoPD tonight!" she captioned the picture of the two sitting in what appeared to be a bar with their thumbs up in excitement.

WATCH: Chicago PD: Voight needs Upton to hold it together

It was unclear if they were in the middle of filming at Lottie's Bar in Chicago - which acts as the on-screen Molly's Bar, or if they were enjoying time together outside of work.

"WE NEED MORE OF THEIR FRIENDSHIP THIS SEASON," commented an excited fan, as another shared: "We need more Bupton friendship on the show.

"Also love love love seeing pictures of you two together with such big smiles on your face! Can’t wait for the new episode tonight!!"

Marina and Tracy gave the camera big thumbs up

Fans may get their wish though, as Marina previously told HELLO! how viewers can expect more of the friendship between their characters Hailey Upton and Kim Burgess in season nine.

Both characters have seen their arc deal with their romantic relationships and professional lives, but Marina teased that the focus on female friendships will be a new direction the show plans to take.

Marina shared how she tries not to interfere with the show's writers but that she did ask for "more of this female friendship" and it turned out "they were already going in this direction".

"It will be exciting to see [Hailey and Kim] blossom and develop, I hope, a friendship," Marina added.

Marina shared her hopes for their friendship

"The relationship between Upton and Burgess hasn't been explored, and I am excited to see, in little ways and big ways, how that brings us together and pulls us apart."

However, their friendship may be tested as Upton is keeping a terrible secret - she murdered Roy, the suspect who kidnapped and tortured Kim.

At the end of season eight, fans saw Detective Hank Voight - the head of their unit - throw everything they had learned about police reform out of the window when he decided to go after Roy, a suspected child trafficker and a man who had also murdered Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller's son.

WIll Upton crack and spill her terrible secret?

As Upton tried to stop Voight, Roy reached for Voight's gun and Upton shot him dead. But did Voight set the whole thing up so that Upton would have to kill Roy?

Voight told Upton to keep quiet, and promised to burn and bury Roy's body. But as the search continues for Roy - and Kim battles PTSD from her attack - how long will it be before Upton breaks?

"[Kim is] really affected in the beginning. Whatever she is suffering though, she's put a mask on in front of her kid, which is something we all do," Marina told HELLO!

"But she is fighting a darker side of herself and that's winning."

One Chicago airs on Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC

