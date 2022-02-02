Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin's idyllic private life away from the spotlight The award-winning country star lives with her husband in Nashville

Miranda Lambert is one of the world's most famous country stars and is always on the move.

MORE: Miranda Lambert inundated with messages and well wishes following heartfelt message

When it comes to her personal life though, the award-winning singer enjoys a far slower pace of life at her country home in Nashville, where she lives with husband Brendan McLoughlin.

The couple recently embarked on a new chapter in their lives, after moving to a new home together.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Miranda Lambert 'lets guard down' in incredible documentary

The house is extra special too, as it's one that the couple built together – and will no doubt enjoy for years to come.

MORE: Miranda Lambert shares radiant new selfie ahead of Valentine's Day

MORE: Country music fans go wild for Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert news

In an interview with Taste of Country in 2021, the superstar said: "I moved.. We're building a house, so we're living in a little cabin out back of the house.

"Everyone is like, 'Where you gonna put your Grammy?' I'm like 'I don't know yet'. I'll let you all know when you get there.'"

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan have been married since 2019

Miranda and Brendan have an incredible love story, having met on the set of Good Morning America in New York City, where Brendan was working with the security team when the singer was appearing on the show with her band, The Pistol Annies.

MORE: Miranda Lambert shares stunning photo from inside her cozy home

MORE: Miranda Lambert is all smiles as she shares incredible news with fans

It was really a case of love at first sight when they met too, as the pair hit it off right away, although Miranda wasn't aware of it at the time.

"My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him [Brendan] and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone," she previously told New York Times.

The couple built their own house together

"They invited him to our show behind my back." The couple said 'I do' just two years after they began dating, and decided to get married in secret.

MORE: Miranda Lambert delights fans with celebratory announcement during break from work

MORE: Miranda Lambert's love story with husband Brendan is like something from a movie

The couple tied the knot on 26 January 2019 at a farm just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, where the country singer grew up.

The country star has an incredible career

Despite having a very different career to his famous wife, the NYPD officer isn't afraid of the spotlight.

MORE: Miranda Lambert pulls the heartstrings in emotional post ahead of the holidays

MORE: Miranda Lambert wows in bikini during fun date with her husband

"To pull him into that world, I was like, 'I'm sorry, this might be a shock,'" the award-winning singer said of her fame.

"He just takes it like a champ," she told People. "He's better at it than I am."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.