Faith Hill's heartwrenching photo from 1883 set leads to fans praising her and Tim McGraw The country star is currently starring alongside her husband in 1883

Faith Hill has shown that she's not only an incredible singer, but a talented actress too, with her portrayal of Margaret Dutton in 1883 being highly praised by fans.

The country star features in the Yellowstone prequel alongside her husband Tim McGraw, who plays her on-screen husband James Dutton.

Faith has been sharing stills from the set on Instagram since 1883's release in December, and her latest one featured a harrowing scene involving her character.

In the picture, Margaret was seen coming out from the water, as she tries to help immigrants through the water from horseback, which leads to tragedy.

Faith's alter-ego is left fighting for her life after a struggle ensues with the other woman, who accidentally pulls her under the water.

While Margaret survives, the other woman drowns, leading to her falling to the ground and screaming in pain.

Faith shared a glimpse from their show 1883

Fans were quick to show their support to Faith and Tim's acting abilities in the comments section of the photo, with one writing: "You and your hubby are doing such a phenomenal job," while another wrote: "You could feel the pain in this episode. You all did amazing!" A third added: "You guys are exceptional. Bravo."

1883 follows the Dutton family before they founded their Montana cattle ranch, and airs on Paramount +. It debuted on 19 December, and has received huge praise from viewers since its release.

The official synopsis for the show reads: "1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America.

They've been applauded for their acting skills

"It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana."

Ahead of the release date, Faith said that working in the show was "the opportunity of a lifetime".

She said: "The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life. I am humbled and honored to work with Taylor and his entire team.”

Tim, meanwhile, described it as "a dream job".

