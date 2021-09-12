Taraji P. Henson turns up the heat in a showstopping mini dress you need to see She looks amazing!

Taraji P. Henson just further proved she’s only getting better with time. The Empire star celebrated her 51st birthday looking half that age in a showstopping mini dress that commanded attention - and we loved it!

The actress dazzled in a rhinestone-embellished, black and silver metallic Versace minidress that came complete with puffed shoulders, a plunging V-neckline, and ‘Gianni Versace’ inscription.

Taraji wore her Versace look to a New York Fashion Week show

Taraji’s stylist, Jason Bolden, completed the long-sleeved look with over-the-knee Moschino boots and a coordinating black clutch topped with silver beading. The Curious Case of Benjamin Buttons actress also rocked her hair in a sleek straight style parted down the middle.

"It’s still my BIRFDAY tho!!! @versace dress @moschino boots @alexanderwangny bag #nyfw2021," Taraji captioned the photo. Fans raced to her comments to drop birthday wishes and compliment the look. “Let 'em know birthday queen!!!," one wrote. "Come through, birthday girl!" another added.

Taraji's first birthday look of the day was stunning too

The long-sleeved number was the second look Taraji wore to ring in her big day as she took in shows during New York Fashion Week.

She kicked things off in a black sequin Alberta Ferreti shift mini dress, which she paired with sparkly, rhinestone-topped heels, and black Gucci shades that matched them. "She’s in New York twirling HENNY! #birfdaygirl #aboutlastnight #crfashionbook #nyfw2021 @crfashionbook," Taraji captioned the photo.

Taraji kicked off the day in a black Alberta Ferreti shift mini dress

"Sheesh", one follower wrote in the comments. "Gorgeous!" another added.

The star-studded CR Fashion Book party, which Taraji mentioned in her caption, was one of the hottest tickets of the weekend, and Charli XCX, Kehlani, Shanina Shaik were all in attendance too.

Not a bad way to kick off a new year of life.

