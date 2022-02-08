Nadia Sawalha reveals worrying health condition as she asks for advice from fans We hope the Loose Women star gets well soon!

Nadia Sawalha took to Instagram to ask her followers for advice as the Loose Women star revealed that she had come down with coronavirus.

The presenter shared a photo of herself in bed with two tissues stuffed up her nose, as she made the desperate plea in the photo's caption. She pleaded: "HELP! Advice!? Having tested positive I've completely lost my taste and smell?! I'm a cook! Major problem."

She added: "My daughters hasn't come back after 18 months!! This feels like the kind of cold we used to get in the 90s?!!!

"Proper blow your face off sneezes, runny nose, achy body, sleeplessness, fatigue. Old fashioned cold! So am hoping my sense of smell will come back like it would have in the 90's?!!"

She then asked: "Any advice appreciated? Anyone got any ideas on what I can do with in the early days to ensure get my senses back?!"

Her fans were quick to oblige as one said: "Oh no! I hope you feel better soon. Drink lots of fresh ginger & honey tea and have lots of hot baths! My taste & smell came back after a couple of weeks!"

Nadia pleaded with her fans

Another penned: "Mine came back within 3 days so don't fret. I kept up with vitamins C, D, B complex, zinc and magnesium as well as a probiotic as a study found probiotics to help a lot with preventing long covid."

A third advised: "Burn an orange and mix in with sugar and eat it, that's how I got mine back."

But one had a worrying comment, as they explained: "Had it in November and I've still not fully got my smell back!"

Nadia isn't the only Loose Women star to have come down with the virus, as back in October, Denise Welch had a battle with it as well.

Denise Welch also had a battle with the virus

The star didn't appear to have come down with a serious case, as she explained: "Just had Covid. Nothing like the bronchitis I had recently which was the most ill I've ever been. Lost taste and smell with both. At work ten days ago. Was removed from set and they had me tested."

She went on to share that she took both a lateral flow test and a PCR test, but only one came back as positive. "LF and PCR taken at the same time," she explained. "LF was negative, PCR came back positive. Go figure."

In a separate tweet, Denise added: "By the way I'm not negating the danger of Covid in some people. I just lost my dad to pneumonia. All horrible viruses'. But the testing is ridiculous. And to me it all proves how pointless Covid passports are."

