Tamron Hall is one of our favorite hosts, and the star thrilled us during the week when she shared the poster for her brand-new show which hits screens soon.

The Tamron Hall host took to her social media channels to share that she would be hosting Someone They Knew, which will examine real-life crime stories, and highlight the statistic that most murder victims knew their killer beforehand. The series is due to begin on 6 March and will air on Court TV. As always, the mom-of-one looked so glamorous as she posed in a blue power suit.

Tamron struck a powerful pose as she crossed one leg over the other while styling out her statement suit and a pair of black heels.

She added to her beauty with a series of accessories, including a pair of hoop earrings and an eye-catching ring.

"New Show Alert!" she enthused in the caption. "#tamfam y'all keep me busy. It's because of you @courttvnetwork welcomed me to their team. See you March 6th. 'Someone They Knew'. Daytime host/Nighttime host always time for #tamfam."

Fans immediately flooded the comments in support of the star, with many sharing heart and flame emojis, as well as saying: "Congratulations!"

Tamron has an interesting new show coming out

One said: "Go to work Gurl!! I love your spirit," a second added: "My fav kind of shows," while a third penned: "Ayyyeee this is going to be good...I love your narration!! Congratulations."

The show was first announced back in November, where it was confirmed that the stories would be told by those who were impacted by the case such as family and friends.

In a statement at the time, Tamron said: "When the idea of a series focused on crimes committed by intimate partners was presented to me, I felt a deep connection to these victims."

"I have always been pulled into the 'why' – why crimes like this happen – and the heartbreaking impact they have on family and friends. Court TV represents an additional, trusted partner to support the important work that I do."

Tamron is a published crime author

Tamron has her own crime book, As the Wicked Watch, and when she first shared the news, she uploaded one of her signature 'TamCams'.

In the clip, the star was rocking some recently-washed hair and had gone completely makeup free, which highlighted her natural beauty.

She filmed inside her spacious living room, which looked utterly gorgeous featuring a wooden unit with several trinkets on it and a large TV above.

On the side of the wall was a beautiful round mirror and the room appeared to feature several skylights, given the way that the ceiling had been designed.

