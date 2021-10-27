Tamron Hall showcases her natural beauty in gorgeous post The star had some big news

Tamron Hall is one talented lady, and has even recently released her debut novel, As the Wicked Watch, and to mark the occasion she uploaded one of her signature 'TamCams'.

In the clip, the star was rocking some recently-washed hair and had gone completely makeup free, which highlighted her natural beauty. She filmed inside her spacious living room, which looked utterly gorgeous featuring a wooden unit with several trinkets on it and a large TV above. On the side of the wall was a beautiful round mirror and the room appeared to feature several skylights, given the way that the ceiling had been designed.

WATCH: Tamron Hall showcases her natural beauty as she celebrates huge news

To the side of her were several balloons, some of which resembled a champagne glass and bottle, which was fitting given that she was in a celebratory mood.

"It's a TamCam for the TamFam," the Tamron Hall host started. "My balloons are here celebrating pub day for my novel, As The Wicked Watch. Thank you so much for purchasing the book and sending me pictures of you in bookstores with the book. It's been crazy."

She then revealed how much press she had been doing to promote the book and listed off numerous publications and podcasts that she had spoken to.

She ended with the excitement that she was about to appear on The Daily Show for the first time, and to talk to Trevor Noah.

She looked so beautiful

In her post's caption, she enthused: "Hair washed, makeup off and savoring the day. Thank you #TamFam and all the shows, podcasts, and book clubs who spent this first day with me… more to come."

Fans were ecstatic for the star, as one commented: "Natural beauty shining through!!!" and a second added: "Congratulations you're so beautiful and so wonderful I can’t wait to read your book."

Many others took to the comments to share messages of congratulations.

Tamron's book released earlier this month, and it is the first in her planned Jordan Manning series, with the titular character investigating the murders of black women in Chicago.

Tamron was celebrating some big news

A partial synopsis for the book reads: "The first in a thrilling new series from Emmy Award-winning TV Host and Journalist Tamron Hall, As The Wicked Watch follows a reporter as she unravels the disturbing mystery around the deaths of two young Black women, the work of a serial killer terrorizing Chicago."

The TV host recently had some more good news to celebrate as she shared with fans a newspaper clipping that had high praise for the 51-year-old.

The article from TVNewsCheck rounded up the weekly ratings of various daytime talk shows, and highlighted that while Dr. Phil still led the pack, shows like Tamron's were making their "presence felt".

It contained high praise for the host, as it added: "Hall was hot, ramping up 17%, the most of any talker, maintaining all of its prior year's ratings and forging ahead 50% in the key demo."

