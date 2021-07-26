Tamron Hall wows in Kelly Ripa’s Live seat in a look you need to see The daytime TV host looked stunning!

In a move that should surprise no one, Tamron Hall brought her fashion A-game when she took a seat in Kelly Ripa’s chair on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday.

The daytime TV host looked gorgeous in a blue and white printed wrap dress that came complete with puff sleeves and a tie at the waist that flattered her figure. Tamron also added a pop of color with neon yellow hoop earrings and stiletto heels.

Fans went wild over Tamron's figure-flattering look

Fans went wild over the look, with several writing: “Love her dress!” Another added: “Love her smile!

The veteran journalist served as a guest co-host on the show after Kelly took time off to enjoy a summer vacation. Tamron not only took on hosting duties on Live but on her own daytime TV show too (further proof that she’s a total boss!).

Kelly took a brief break from posting on social media during her time away, but she popped back up on Sunday with a photo she shared in her Instagram Story from the trip that showed her husband Mark Consuelos sitting in front of a dreamy beach backdrop.

Kelly and her husband Mark have been enjoying a summer vacation in the Hamptons

By the looks of the photo, the duo is enjoying some fun in the sun at one of their favorite summer vacation spots - the Hamptons.

"Sunday night vibes with @instaconsuelos," she captioned the post.

Kelly and Mark often spend time at their Hamptons home, which affords them a quick escape from the city.

The couple's Hamptons Home is unreal

The celebrity couple's property boasts a huge outside swimming pool, seating area, and views of the ocean from the garden. There are also multiple rooms with vast space for the family of five to relax in without getting on top of each other.

During the pandemic last year, Kelly and her family chose to spend the majority of their time at their beach-front home, and the star even hosted Live virtually from it alongside Ryan Seacrest.

