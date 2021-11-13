Tamron Hall looks on top of the world as she enjoys a daring day out in New York As stylish as ever

Don't look down! Tamron Hall, 51, took her fans on a sky-high adventure on Friday when she visited The Edge in New York.

The talk show host put her youthful good looks on display with a casual outfit, complete with a leather jacket, knitted beanie and oversized sunglasses.

MORE: Tamron Hall looks flawless in sensational white dress

She shared several clips on her Instagram Stories as she walked towards the edge of the highest outdoor sky deck in NYC.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tamron Hall showcases all natural beauty as she marks huge milestone

Tamron marveled at the beautiful blue sky, before posing in front of the impressive skyline.

The mom-of-one doesn't miss a beat when it comes to her fabulous fashion sense.

Recently, she had fans falling over themselves to get her look when she appeared on The View wearing a latex pencil skirt.

RELATED: Tamron Hall takes sweatsuits to a new level in a luxe look Kirsten Dunst would love

SHOP: Tamron Hall stuns in a dreamy yellow dress perfect for spring - and we found the best dupe

The multi-talented TV host teamed the garment with a sharp, black shirt and topped it all off with killer, high-heeled boots.

Tamron visited The Edge in New York

Tamron's day out in New York is a well-deserved break as she's been very busy promoting her debut novel, As the Wicked Watch.

Tamron's book was released last month, and it is the first in her planned Jordan Manning series, with the titular character investigating the murders of black women in Chicago.

MORE: Tamron Hall melts hearts as son marks major milestone

SEE: Tamron Hall wows in Kelly Ripa's Live seat in a look you need to see

A partial synopsis for the book reads: "The first in a thrilling new series from Emmy Award-winning TV Host and Journalist Tamron Hall, As The Wicked Watch follows a reporter as she unravels the disturbing mystery around the deaths of two young Black women, the work of a serial killer terrorizing Chicago."

As stylish as ever

The Tamron Hall Show has also been going from strength to strength this year, and was even nominated for a Daytime Emmy award back in May.

In an Instagram post, the star wrote: "I can't! so grateful to be nominated for Best Informative Talk Show Host 2 years in a row.

"Thank you @DaytimeEmmys!! @TamronHallShow nominated for Best Talk Show, Host and Live and Direct-To-Tape Sound Mixing. Congrats to my team!!! THANK YOU TAMFAM!!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.