Tamron Hall delights fans with incredible announcement

Tamron Hall left fans incredibly delighted as she announced a major achievement for both herself and the Tamron Hall Show.

MORE: Tamron Hall is one proud mum in heartwarming picture with baby son Moses

In an Instagram post, the star wrote: "I can't! so grateful to be nominated for Best Informative Talk Show Host 2 years in a row.

"Thank you @DaytimeEmmys!! @TamronHallShow nominated for Best Talk Show, Host and Live and Direct-To-Tape Sound Mixing. Congrats to my team!!! THANK YOU TAMFAM!!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tamron Hall's son, Moses, has adorable reaction to trying apples

The star also posted a gif of herself on the stairs of the set of the Tamron Hall Show, with the caption: "I can't."

Fans were delighted with the news, as one beamed: "Well deserved!", a second added: "Congratulations," and a third wrote: "We love to see it!!! (Literally!)"

And these aren't the first awards that the Tamron Hall Show has been nominated for this year, as in February it was put forward for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Talk Series.

"Thank you @naacpimageawards for your nomination and support!!!! What an honor to be nominated two years in a row!! @tamronhallshow," the daytime TV host captioned the photo, which showed her smiling wide and waving in a white knit sweater with feathered sleeves.

Tamron was beaming with the news

Tamron previously presented on the Today Show, but left it and NBC in 2017 telling People at the time that it was "for the best".

MORE: Tamron Hall takes sweatsuits to a new level in a luxe look Kirsten Dunst would love

MORE: Tamron Hall stuns fans with ultra-glam 70s style makeover

And given how her career has gone from strength to strength, it's hard to disagree!

The star still keeps in touch with her former Today colleagues, and even called Al Roker when her son, Moses, needed emergency surgery.

"My son Moses had surgery a couple months ago, and I was in a panic. I didn't know what to do," the 50-year-old revealed while speaking to Al.

"I call Al Roker and I said, 'Al, I need your help.' Within seconds, I met the doctor, I'm in the surgery centre, and everything worked out just beyond what I could've expected."

The star still has a close bond with her former colleagues

The talk show host added: "This is what this man brings to my life!"

"Are you this good to everybody?" she asked him. "I don't know everybody so I don't know that I'm that great to everybody, but I try to help," Al responded.

Tamron revealed in April that Moses had undergone surgery, although she did not divulge the reason behind it. "After an hour-long surgery, he is doing great. Thank God!" she wrote alongside a photo of the duo in hospital.

"Last week was a hard one for us, but watching the pediatric team care for Moses and so many other precious children was the best medicine to ease our fears."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.