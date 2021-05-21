Tamron Hall praises Al Roker after her son, 2, needed emergency surgery The former Today star has one child, Moses

Tamron Hall has publicly praised Al Roker after he came to her aid when her two-year-old son, Moses, needed emergency surgery.

The former Today co-stars proved they still enjoy a close relationship despite no longer working together.

Reuniting on Tamron's the Tamron Hall Show on Friday, the first-time mom revealed that she called Al in a "panic" after Moses had an accident.

Tamron Hall's son has adorable reaction to trying apples

"My son Moses had surgery a couple months ago, and I was in a panic. I didn't know what to do," the 50-year-old revealed while speaking to Al.

"I call Al Roker and I said, 'Al, I need your help.' Within seconds, I met the doctor, I'm in the surgery centre, and everything worked out just beyond what I could've expected."

The talk show host added: "This is what this man brings to my life!"

Tamron Hall still has a close friendship with Al Roker

"Are you this good to everybody?" she asked him. " don't know everybody so I don't know that I'm that great to everybody, but I try to help," Al responded.

Tamron revealed in April that Moses had undergone surgery, although she did not divulge the reason behind it.

Tamron did not reveal the reason for Moses' surgery

"After an hour-long surgery, he is doing great. Thank God!" she wrote alongside a photo of the duo in hospital. "Last week was a hard one for us, but watching the pediatric team care for Moses and so many other precious children was the best medicine to ease our fears."

Tamron and her husband, music executive Steven Greener, welcomed Moses on 25 April 2019. Announcing his birth, the former Today host wore a white hat adorned with her son's moniker and dubbed him her "sonshine."

