Kate Beckinsale reflects on moments before mysterious hospitalization as fans continue to send support

Kate Beckinsale is looking back at some of the fun-filled moments in her life before she was admitted to the hospital.

The Serendipity actress, 50, first shared she was in the hospital on March 11, a day after Mother's Day in the UK, when she posted a slew of photos from her time there, however she has yet to disclose the reason behind her recent health woes.

Though it remains unclear if she has since returned back home and how her recovery is going, fans continued to send their support after her latest social media post.

Kate took to Instagram over the weekend and shared a round of photos taken before her time in the hospital, starting off with a glamorous shot out at an event in which she is wearing an intricate black gown featuring a fitted lace bodice.

More photos from the party followed, as well as snaps of her beloved pets plus another glamorous moment, seemingly a party at her home.

"Some things from before," Kate wrote in the caption, and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and continue to wish her well and a speedy recovery.

"We're thinking of you and wishing you the very best," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "I hope you recover your health soon, my dear Kate! We all miss you. Have a nice day," and: "Those are really nice memories. Get well soon," as well as: "I hope you can feel all the love out here for you as you recover! You are a darling and we all wish you happiness and health," plus another one of her followers added: "I hope you're doing better every day."

Kate first shared details of her hospital visit in a post intended as a Mother's Day tribute to her mom, Judy Loe.

She first wrote: "Happy birthday and UK Mother's Day this last week to my incredible mother. Thank you to those that love us and support us when it's [expletive] and try to make sure there are some bits that aren't."

Her message continued: "And for looking after our dogs when we can't, and lead us to remember happy things when we can't. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us… And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love."

"Thank you for loving us, those who do, and for the amazing, kindest Nick, and especially for my mother's capacity for joy. It is so inspiring and beautiful. Happy everything mama. Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close."

Kate herself is a mom to daughter Lily Mo Sheen, 25, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Michael Sheen; the former couple were together from 1995 to 2003.

