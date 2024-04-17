Kate Beckinsale hints at reason for lengthy hospital with 'survivor' t-shirt

It seems that Kate Beckinsale is recovering from her stint in hospital, as her latest photo has hinted the reason for her hospitalization.

The actress shared a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt that read: "Tummy Troubles Survivor", with a bunny in armor in the front of it. She paired it with a big bow on her head and a pair of stonewashed jeans, as she sat on a plush looking pink and cream bed with her dog.

Fans of her totally related to her being a tummy troubles survivor, and made it clear in the comments.

© @katebeckinsale Instagram Kate donned a new t-shirt to mark the end of her hospitalization

"Tummy troubles survivors unite", one fan wrote.

Another added: "Glad to see you back home with furbabies I need that shirt!!!! Colitis survivor".

© @katebeckinsale Instagram Kate donned a bow as she was released from hospital

The Serendipity actress' new look comes as she posted photos of herself in hospital on March 11, the day after Mother's Day in the UK, without revealing exactly why she'd been away.

Despite this, Kate spoke about the reality of her hospitalization in an accompanying caption, where she thanked loved ones for their support: "Thank you to those that love us and support us when it's [expletive] and try to make sure there are some bits that aren't."

© @katebeckinsale Instagram Kate reunited with her dog

She continued: "And for looking after our dogs when we can't, and lead us to remember happy things when we can't. And turn up when we are sick and sit with us… And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love."

© @katebeckinsale Instagram Kate Beckinsale updates fans from hospital

"Thank you for loving us, those who do, and for the amazing, kindest Nick, and especially for my mother's capacity for joy. It is so inspiring and beautiful. Happy everything mama. Your fight for joy despite also welcoming tears is the experience of watching a warrior up close."

While Kate has yet to properly confirm her illness, Kate has previously opened up about how in 2019 she was in hospital following a ruptured ovarian cyst, sharing a photo of herself with a breathing tube through her nose.

"Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry. So thankful to everyone who looked after me #wobbly," she wrote.

It's certainly not been an easy year for the actress so far, who as well as being hospitalized is grieving the loss of her stepfather Roy Battersby, who passed away in January.