Gwen Stefani's youngest son is her twin in remarkable new photo

Gwen Stefani's youngest son, Apollo, looked so much like his famous mom in new photo
Gwen Stefani's boys enjoyed a day out with their dad, Gavin Rossdale, in Los Angeles recently and the Bush rocker proudly shared photos from their trip to the LA Dodgers stadium.
While the father-of-three celebrated his children with several images on Instagram, there was one which truly turned heads
Gavin posted a snapshot of their youngest son, Apollo, seven, and the resemblance to his famous mother was uncanny.
In the image, the little boy was sticking his bright blue tongue out and his long locks peeked out from beneath his baseball cap.
Gavin captioned the photo: "LA. born and raised," and fans commented on just how adorable Apollo is. But many others called him Gwen's twin and mini-me.
The former couple share three sons together, including Zuma, 13, and Kingston, 15, too, and while their oldest is the spitting image of Gavin, their middle son is the perfect balance of both of them.
Apollo looks a lot like his mom
It looks like Gavin has been spending a lot of time with his offspring and recently also shared a snapshot of them surfing.
While Zuma was absent on that occasion, Gavin paid a very special tribute to him when he celebrated his 13th birthday.
Gwen has rocked numerous looks over the years
Alongside a video of Zuma showing off his impressive boxing skills, he wrote: "My sweetest boy turns 13 - @zuma_rossdale21 you - young man are the most precious part of my life - thanks for all the light you bring - also head of security position is open."
Gavin and the No Doubt star - who is now married to Blake Shelton - split back in 2016 after 13 years of marriage but have continued to co-parent their offspring successfully.
