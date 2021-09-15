Denise Richards breaks social media silence amid daughter Sami's claims about mom's household

Denise Richards has been keeping a low profile following her 17-year-old daughter Sami Sheen's public allegations about her mom's household via TikTok last week.

But on Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram to share an upbeat post about the beautiful surroundings around her while filming her new movie.

The mom-of-three shared a picture of a deer in the backyard where she was filming in Parry Sound, Ontario.

She wrote: "Good morning… this beauty showed up in the backyard where we're filming…"

Denise's followers were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Gosh it looks like a beautiful location by the looks of things," while another wrote: "Welcome to Canada!" A third added: "You're in a beautiful place – lots of serenity."

Denise has been in Canada for the past few days to film scenes for upcoming movie Wickensburg.

Denise Richards broke her silence following daughter Sami's claims

The film is about a mother and her young son who move to a small town. Soon, they discover that the town has a dark secret, and there's a race against time to save it.

The actress' son is played by Jensen Gering, the son of Days of our Lives star Galen Gering. Jensen and Denise have already formed a close bond and the young actor paid a sweet tribute to his on-screen mom on social media after spending the day filming together.

The actress is currently filming in Canada

He wrote: "First Day on the set of “Wickensburg” was amazing. My Mom @deniserichards is the sweetest. My Director Richard is the best. The rest of the Cast and Crew are all amazing. Having the best time. Thank you all for your words of encouragement. They mean a lot!!"

The star is mom to daughters Sami, 17, Lola, 16, and Eloise, ten. She shares her two oldest daughters with Charlie Sheen, and Sami revealed she moved to her dad's home after feeling "trapped" at her mom's place.

Denise Richards is a doting mom to three children

As reported by Page Six, she wrote: "Now, finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :)." Denise has not opened up about the situation.

Charlie, 56, said via his publicist Jeff Ballard, "Sam is amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally. We're having a ball. GED here we come."

