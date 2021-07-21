Denise Richards pays heartfelt tribute to her late mom in beautiful post The star's mom died at the age of 54

Denise Richards has marked an incredibly bittersweet occasion as she made a heartfelt tribute on what would have been her mother's 68th birthday.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star lost her mom, Joni, in November 2007, following a battle with cancer.

To mark her late mother's birthday, Denise posted a beautiful family photo of her and her mom, as well as her sister, Michelle, and four of their children.

Denise's third daughter, Eloise, is missing from the photo as she hadn't been born yet.

Posting a heartfelt tribute, Denise wrote: "Mom happy birthday… what would have been 68. I [heart emoji] this picture so much.

"It was what I remember to be the last with me, my sis & grandkids. You were always happiest around all of us.

Denise paid a heartfelt tribute to her late mom

"Although I stupidly left dad out of this shoot to surprise him. In hindsight, wish we had dad there. Oh how I miss you and need you more than ever right now. I love you so much."

She added: "And to all of my beautiful loyal followers that are also dealing with this on some level ….my heart is with all of you too. Happy birthday mom, Joni, Nana."

Lots of fans responded to the World is Not Enough star with similar stories. "Thanks for sharing," wrote one. "I lost my mom to cancer last month and I'm still numb."

A second said: "I lost my mum 19 years ago and still miss her every day but we go on. They made us strong and we will make them proud."

A third praised the actress, as they added: "Absolutely beautiful your mum would be very proud of the woman you have become x."

The star turned 50 earlier this year

The star's mom's passing had a profound effect on her, and it "filled her with anxiety" for when she approached her fiftieth birthday, as that was the age Joni was diagnosed with cancer.

"So I always had a bit of fear & anxiety, and I know logically I shouldn't," she explained.

Despite the tinge of sadness of the occasion, Denise added: "I know my mama was with me yesterday and [is] always around watching over us.

"And I'm so incredibly blessed. And on a superficial level, our tiny intimate celebration blowing out candles with my loving family around our fireplace sitting on our living room floor (I like sitting on the floor, it's cozy by the fire)."

