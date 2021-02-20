Kate Hudson shows off shimmering stay-at-home date-night outfit The Almost Famous actress has been in a relationship with Danny Fujikawa since 2017

Kate Hudson has wowed her many Instagram followers with a glimpse of her glamourous shimmering dress that she wanted to wear out.

Uploading a short video, the actress stood in the dress, before highlighting the many fringes that came with the outfit.

A second photo showed the Almost Famous star standing like an empress, showcasing the beautiful frock with its golden belt off.

"What I would do to have been out to a party in this gorg frock!" the actress lamented.

Fans were enthralled with the glamourous look, with one screaming: "I LOVE EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS!"

One person complimented: "Gorgeous as always," while another added: "Such a stunning colour on you!"

The adulation didn't end there, with one fan writing: "Wow glamorous lady. Love your style."

Kate looked beautiful in the shimmering outfit

Many others shared their admiration by posting heart and heart eye emojis.

Kate has many talents, including acting and singing, but she can now add photographer to that list after she showed off some incredible family portraits that she captured.

Posting on her dedicated photography account, This Lovely Lens, the Bride Wars actress showcased a stunning portrait of her brothers, which was taken during their time in Colorado.

Kate lamented not being able to go out for events

In the picture, Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell posed alongside each other in the snow, both wrapped up warm in winter coats and hats.

Fans were quick to praise Kate's photography skills, with one saying: "What a great shot, you've got such a good eye."

Kate's account features many beautiful snapshots of her family, including her three children, Ryder, Bingham and Rani. There are also throwback travel pictures from around the world, in places including London and Dubai.

