Kate Hudson reveals wardrobe malfunction in tight strapless dress The actress had no room to move in the incredible gown!

Even a wardrobe mishap can't make Kate Hudson look bad! The Music actress has had some seriously show-stopping outfits both on and off the red carpet but one, in particular, caused a stir for more than one reason.

Kate has revealed she suffered a terribly awkward situation when she wore a skintight dress for an awards ceremony, and she was left almost immobile.

Talking to People magazine, Kate admitted her choice of Versace gown for the 2005 Golden Globes may have looked great, but it could have ended in disaster.

"I spent the Golden Globes not being able to sit," said Kate, who was placed next to the late singer, Prince, at the star-studded event.

"I was trying. I was sideways. He just thought it was so funny. And God rest his soul, but I was sideways the whole time. And then if I sat too much, the whole dress would have split. That was a bit of a malfunction."

She added: "We didn't even think about it. When I got in the car, I had to stand in it!"

Kate wore the very tight Versace gown to the Golden Globes in 2005

Kate's appearance for this year's Golden Globes will likely be a far less glamorous affair due to the COVID-19 pandemic making it a virtual affair.

The star has been nominated for her role as Zu in the Sia movie, Music.

Kate thrilled fans with her recent bikini-clad Instagram post

Kate has been sending fans wild with her Instagram photos recently as she's posed in both a star bikini and her lingerie!

She also revealed she forgot her workout clothes for a dance rehearsal for her movie - and shared a video of what she wore instead.

