Kate Beckinsale shares upsetting news about daughter with Michael Sheen

Kate Beckinsale is very close to her only child making her latest update even harder to handle.

The British actress, 47, opened up about Lily, who she shares with her ex, The Prodigal Son star, Michael Sheen, during an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday.

Kate sadly revealed she hasn't seen her 22-year-old daughter for two years as the COVID-19 pandemic has kept them apart.

She said: "I haven't seen my daughter for two years because of everything. Also, I went to Canada working and she couldn't come see me. Two years of not seeing your child is, to me, the most preposterous thought."

Kate lives in Los Angeles while her daughter resides in New York where she is also pursuing a career in acting.

Kate with her daughter in 2013

The mom-of-one said they can't wait to be reunited but they do have a couple of concerns.

"Thank goodness for FaceTime and all that, but we're both panicking that we'll look really old to each other," she admitted. "My daughter is 22 but she looks eight!

"She's like, 'I'm just worried that you'll think I'll look old.' I'm like, 'I'm gonna look old.'"

Kate shares her daughter with ex Michael Sheen

While Kate was on the show to promote her own Amazon movie, Jolt, she also took the opportunity to share an update on Lily's work.

"She did her first movie last year, she's playing Nicolas Cage's daughter," Kate said. "She's off and running. It's quite scary."

Ryan asked her if she had given her daughter any advice and she quipped: "I said, 'Be a doctor,' and then this happened."

Kate and Michael were together for seven years before they broke up in the early 2000s. While they didn't continue a romantic relationship, they've maintained an amazing friendship.

She's said of her former partner in the past: "I really love him and like him and we make each other roar with laughter."

