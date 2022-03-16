Julianne Hough showcases incredible figure in very risque outfit The 33-year-old recently reunited with ex Ryan Seacrest

Julianne Hough has taken to Instagram with another sensational photo for her fans.

MORE: Inside Julianne Hough's mind-blowing Hollywood Hills home

The 33-year-old dancers wowed her followers as she shared a snapshot showing her in a Chicago-inspired ensemble, including a plunging bralette complete with tassels that fell midway down her calves, and high-heeled black boots.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Julianne Hough reunites with ex Ryan Seacrest nine years after split

"5, 6, 7, 8…. Step into the Movies is this Sunday, 3/20 at 10pm EST," Julianne wrote in the caption. "All of the iconic dances from your favorite movies reimagined and coming to your home screen. Join @arianadebose and I in a bomb ass reimagined version of Chicago! See you Sunday!"

READ: Julianne Hough stuns in daring cutaway dress after very glam transformation

MORE: Julianne Hough's living room looks like a department store

Fans quickly took to the comments section to express their excitement and to also compliment the star, flooding her post with flame and love heart emojis. "You are the best!" one enthused. A second wrote: "Bombshell of a woman!"

Julianne looked incredible in her latest post

It comes just days after Julianne was reunited with her ex-boyfriend Ryan Seacrest. The former couple started dating in 2010 but split after three years together.

READ: Julianne Hough's daily diet: the star's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

MORE: Julianne Hough shares glimpse inside her private jet – and wow!

Julianne and her brother Derek Hough were guests on Ryan's On-Air with Ryan Seacrest show earlier this month – but there was no awkwardness between the pair. "There is nothing uncomfortable about it, because we remain friends for years, and still are."

Julianne and Ryan dated for three years

Following their spilt, Julianne spoke to Redbook in 2014. "Every relationship, there was nothing wrong or bad, but there was nothing right,” she confided. "I had one foot out because I didn’t want to get hurt. And I didn’t say what was on my mind because I didn’t want to ruffle any feathers."

She continued: "I needed to be perfect. But now I’m not holding anything back, because I’d rather get my heart broken than never know what it is to be completely, madly in love. If I had been this open in my last relationship, who knows?"

Read more HELLO! US stories here