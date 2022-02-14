Angelina Jolie admits she's a 'nervous mom' as she shares incredibly rare photo with daughter The Maleficent actress is a doting mother to six children

Angelina Jolie shared an incredibly important post on social media this week, as she headed out to Washington D.C. for the Senate's introduction of the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act.

The Maleficent star shared a photo on Instagram alongside her daughter Zahara, who she praised for helping to calm her nerves before the press conference.

Alongside hashtags including 'nervous mom,' the Hollywood star wrote: "Heading into the Senate’s introduction of the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act, I’m grateful and humbled to join with dedicated advocates and legislators.

"I'm also glad to share in the advocacy with Zahara — and for her presence to calm my nerves before today's press conference."

Fans were quick to show their support for Angelina, with many praising her work. "You're an amazing woman," one wrote, while another commented: "Amazing work Angie!" A third added: "Love the work you are doing."

Angelina has worked closely with the bill's sponsors and advocates on provisions to address the impact on children of domestic violence and the long-term health effects of trauma.

Angelina Jolie with daughter Zahara

The actress is no stranger to using her platform to do good and her daughter is now following in her footsteps.

The Girl Interrupted star has received worldwide recognition for her work in conservation, human rights, female empowerment, children's education and refugees, among other social causes.

Angelina has also set up various organisations in her children's name, including the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation and the Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Foundation.

The Hollywood star was supported by daughter Zahara while in Washington D.C.

She and her ex-husband Brad Pitt also set up the Jolie-Pitt Foundation, which assists with humanitarian causes across the world.

When they launched it, they donated $1m to Global Action For Children and another $1m to Doctors Without Borders.

Now that Angelina has an Instagram account she is able to use another platform to help keep her followers updated on the good causes she is supporting. The mom-of-six has over 12million followers after setting up her account in August 2021.

