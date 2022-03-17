Victoria Beckham and family rally after son's shock split The designer is a proud mum of four

Victoria Beckham is a doting mother to four children and is now putting the focus firmly on her family following her son's shock split from his girlfriend.

MORE: Cruz Beckham shows off FIRST tattoo and fans can't quite believe it

Cruz Beckham, 17, and Bliss Chapman – daughter of model Rosemary Ferguson, a friend of Victoria's - are reported to have ended their fledgling romance after 18 months together.

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Beckham gets told off as he interrupts son Cruz!

Given the families' close ties, the split is sad news for all involved; Victoria and David are said to have really liked Bliss. But, no doubt, they will be able to maintain their friendships.

READ: The Beckhams' $24million Miami penthouse is practically a seven-star hotel – inside

RELATED: Cruz Beckham's photo at family wedding leaves mum Victoria in tears

Victoria with her youngest son Cruz

While Cruz has been unlucky in love, the same cannot be said of his eldest brother, Brooklyn Beckham. The 23-year-old is set to marry his fiancée Nicola Peltz this spring; while the date is not known, reports have indicated that it will take place in April at Nicola's family's holiday home in Palm Beach, Florida.

READ: Cruz Beckham's celebrity crush might not be who you expect

MORE: Cruz Beckham reveals a glimpse inside his rustic Cotswolds bedroom

The Beckhams are a tight knit family

The couple have opened up about the big day in the past few months, and recently revealed to Vogue that it will be Jewish wedding and Brooklyn will wear a yarmulke.

READ: Victoria Beckham is unrecognisable in very rare childhood photo

MORE: 9 cute photos of the Beckham kids as babies: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz & Harper

"Full wedding prep mode and it's a lot of fun. It's strange, because the more wedding meetings that we have, the more real it feels. Like it still kind of feels fake, in a way. I'm excited. I'm wearing a Yarmulke," Brooklyn said. "Yes, Jewish wedding," added Nicola.

Brooklyn and Nicola are preparing to tie the knot

The bride-to-be has also confirmed the identity of her maid of honour – her grandmother.

It's not known what roles the groom's family will have at the wedding but it’s thought that his brothers, Romeo and Cruz, could act as his best men.

David recently revealed his suit for the big day

Proud dad David, meanwhile, recently revealed his wedding day suit as he posed for a photo with his father and father-in-law, Anthony Adams. "Creating special memories. Wedding plans underway & the dads are all suited and booted," he captioned the shot.

In the picture, the trio can be seen wearing identical black suits, with David opting for a dark blue tie and light blue shirt, and both Anthony and David opting for black bow ties and white shirts. Friends and fans went wild for the sneak peek, with Victoria's hairdresser Ken Paves commenting: "Sharp dressed men."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.