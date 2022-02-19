David Beckham is currently up in the mountains with son Cruz and daughter Harper Seven, and even though they're enjoying the snow the dad-of-four was left a little glum.

PHOTOS: David and Victoria Beckham's 10 sweetest moments with mini-me Harper Seven

Not only is he without his wife, Victoria Beckham, as she prepares for Paris Fashion Week, but the devastated star took to his Instagram Stories to reveal that he'd lost his "favourite" hat. The star shared a photo of himself inside a ski lodge wearing a blue and white hat from Adidas that featured white and yellow tassels down the side. Sipping from his cup, he lamented: "Lost my favorite hat, @adidas please send another."

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Beckham shares emotional video from Cotswolds home

Other than this, the trip appears to be going off without a hitch, even if David was a little unimpressed when Cruz took him down some off-piste slopes.

SEE: Romeo Beckham takes right after dad David in stunning photos

WOW: Shirtless David Beckham unveils mind-blowing sauna at £12millon home

Cruz's joy didn't last too long though as he ended up on his back during the adventure. He also wasn't impressed with the early starts that his dad was subjecting him to.

But the teenager did take his dad by surprise, when he managed to perform a snowboard trick over him after David had fallen over in the snow.

Harper appeared to be having a great time on the holiday, and while we're sure she's enjoyed the slopes, given her expression when faced with a warm hot chocolate with cream, we have a suspicion there might have been something else she enjoyed more.

The footballer was devastated at the loss

Not forgetting his wife, David made sure to send her plenty of snaps of the family enjoying themselves, and tagging her in both.

One photo featured the trio in their ski gear, which David captioned: "Miss you mummy [heart emoji]. While mummy is hard at work, daddy day care."

READ: Why Victoria and David Beckham can't fix 'collapsing' £31million home

SEE: Victoria Beckham's retro honeymoon outfit gets fans really excited

He also shared a photo of him and Harper enjoying some drinks at the restaurant, writing: "@victoriabeckham we wish you were here. A little sake for daddy & sparkling water for Harper Seven."

Although David, Cruz and Harper have headed off, Victoria isn't alone at the family home, as she'll have the company of the family's new pet rabbit, Coco.

The family are enjoying the trip without Victoria

The sweet name is actually a tribute to one of the family's previous pets, a bulldog that had the same name.

Taking to Instagram last week, David shared a video of himself playing with the bunny and wrote: "Someone's getting a lot of attention. [bunny]=[love] Harper Seven's new bunny Coco."

MORE: David and Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper dotes on new family member in heartwarming video

READ: David Beckham makes shocking food revelation about unusual dinner date with wife Victoria

In his Stories, the former footballer later shared a picture of "Harper & Coco" and another of "Daddy & Coco".

Victoria also shared her delight at welcoming Coco and on Sunday she reshared David's picture, adding: "A very loved bunny."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.