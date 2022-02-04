Loose Women's Coleen Nolan and her sisters left heartbroken after family death The Nolan sisters have paid tribute to their Auntie Teresa

Coleen Nolan and her sisters have been left heartbroken following the loss of their auntie. Their aunt Teresa died on Thursday following a battle with skin cancer.

MORE: Loose Women's Coleen Nolan talks 'unfair' cancer diagnosis of sisters Anne and Linda

The official Twitter account for The Nolans released a statement on Friday, which read: "Yesterday, our Auntie Teresa peacefully passed away, after living with incurable skin cancer for many years.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Coleen Nolan discusses Linda and Anne's cancer battles

"Teresa was the backbone of our family, the glue that held us together and the only person from our parents' generation left. Rest In Peace, Auntie."

MORE: Loose Women's Coleen Nolan leaves co-hosts speechless with health admission

SEE: Loose Women stars' incredible homes: Ruth Langsford, Andrea McLean and more

The post was accompanied by a series of throwback snaps of Teresa and the famous siblings, which was then retweeted by Loose Women panellist Coleen and her sisters Anne, Linda, Maureen and Denise.

Fans of the former pop stars were quick to offer their condolences, with one writing: "So sorry to hear that she must been a wonderful woman she looked so nice sending love hugs to you x." Another remarked: "I am so sorry to hear this sad news. My thoughts and prayers are with each of you. Sending much love and strength to you all at this time."

Coleen previously opened up about her fears of getting cancer as she admitted she is in the "incredibly high" risk category for breast cancer. Her sisters Linda and Anne are battling the disease.

Yesterday, our Auntie Teresa peacefully passed away, after living with incurable skin cancer for many years.



Teresa was the backbone of our family, the glue that held us together and the only person from our parents’ generation left.



Rest In Peace, Auntie ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VnVzzotoP6 — The Nolans (@The_Nolans) February 4, 2022

The official Twitter account for the Nolans sisters released this statement

Speaking on Piers Morgan's Life Stories in March 2021, Coleen said: "I'm seriously looking into elective mastectomy. I've spoken to a specialist so far to see.

"I've said, 'Look what are my chances of this' and he said, 'Incredibly high' and although we don't carry the gene – the known gene BRCA1 and BRCA2 – he said it will be gene-related somewhere, it will just be a gene we haven't found."

However, in May, Coleen confirmed she had decided against the operation but will be monitoring any changes in her body closely.

Coleen's sisters Linda, 62, and Anne, 71, shocked fans in 2020 when they revealed they were both diagnosed with cancer - days apart from one another. Linda is suffering from incurable liver cancer, while Anne is battling breast cancer.

The Nolan Sisters singers tragically lost their sibling Bernie Nolan to breast cancer in 2013.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.