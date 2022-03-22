Romeo Beckham supported by fans ahead of latest challenge The son of David and Victoria Beckham is a star footballer

Romeo Beckham is known for taking on many endeavours, including following in his father's footsteps by becoming a footballer.

And as the new season prepared to kick off, Romeo found himself inundated with support from his 3.3 million followers on Instagram. The 19-year-old shared two photos of himself during matches, including one where he was controlling the ball ahead of passing to a teammate and another of him being embraced by his teammates with the group of five all sporting massive smiles.

"Almost the start of the season, bring on Saturday," he wrote, adding a heart and football emoji as well as tagging his team, Inter Miami.

The team also made its own post for the start of the season, sharing photos of four of their star players, including one of Romeo.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham was immediately met with a wave of support from his fans, with many sharing heart and flame emojis.

"So awesome," penned one, while a second added: "Legend boys," while a third said: "Let's go!"

Romeo followed in his dad's footsteps by playing football

A fourth posted: "Baller for life, don't be distracted, just stay focused and always put in your best whenever you're called upon to represent this badge. You shall do exploits in the beautiful game. Best wishes @romeobeckham."

Romeo had quite the moment earlier this month as the star met with some of the biggest names in football, including Neymar Jr, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé.

In the photos, Romeo stood next to each player whilst smiling at the camera. In the first snap, the teenager couldn't look happier whilst holding a signed Neymar Jr PSG shirt.

Captioning the inspirational meet-up, Romeo simply wrote: "Paris @neymarjr @leomessi @k.mbappe @psg," followed by a red heart.

The star plays for Inter Miami

Dad David was quick to weigh in on the snaps with plenty of heart and flame emojis, he said: "Love this so much @romeobeckham @leomessi @k.mbappe @neymarjr @psg."

Fans were quick to react to the father-son exchange, with over 2,000 followers quickly sharing likes.

Romeo also documented the meet-up on his Instagram Stories and revealed he had also met with more star players such as former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Ángel Di María, Marco Verratti and Marcos Aoás Corrêa.

