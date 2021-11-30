Victoria Beckham's lunch order is so bland compared to son Romeo's - photo The former Spice Girl follows a very disciplined diet

Victoria Beckham gave an insight into her seriously healthy lifestyle on Tuesday, taking to Instagram to share a snap of her nutrient-rich plate as she enjoyed lunch with her son, Romeo.

The former Spice Girl is known for her disciplined approach to food, and her latest Instagram post proved the mother-of-four hasn't yet slipped up on her ultra-healthy diet. As Victoria enjoyed two fillets of grilled salmon with a whole avocado fanned into several slices, her 19-year-old son Romeo dined out on a prosciutto pizza topped with melted mozzarella and fresh basil.

"On set shooting with @romeobeckham," wrote VB, telling fans: "His lunch vs mine" before adding a laughing emoji.

Victoria's plate appeared to have no seasoning or sauces, which is not unusual for the fashion designer's wholesome daily meals.

"Conversation is thrilling", Victoria joked as her son paid her little attention.

Victoria shared a further snap of her son looking occupied on his phone as he reclined on a sofa in a white dressing gown.

While discussing her skin-boosting diet, Victoria once said: "I expect a lot from my body. And I'm never sick. You have to be kind to your body if you expect a lot from it."

In 2019, Victoria also told The Telegraph that she "eats three or four avocados a day" and she credits them for keeping her skin healthy. That's a serious amount of avocado.

Romeo paid mum Victoria very little attention during their lunch date

Romeo and his girlfriend Mia Regan made their first red carpet debut as a couple at The Fashion Awards 2021 on Monday evening, looking like the perfect pair in co-ordinating all black ensembles.

Victoria's son sported a dapper YSL suit and tie by Anthony Vaccarello from Harrods, while his model girlfriend rocked a rented Proenza Schouler gown - we love to see sustainability on the red carpet!

