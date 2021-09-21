Romeo Beckham and girlfriend Mimi Regan celebrate good news following Miami move The 19-year-old is following in his dad's footsteps

Romeo Beckham and Mimi Regan had a lot to celebrate on Tuesday as the US announced the easing of restrictions for vaccinated travellers from November.

David and Victoria's son Romeo Beckham relocates to Miami - and is following in his dad's footsteps

David and Victoria Beckham's son is now living in Miami, where he is following in his dad's footsteps as a professional footballer, and has been unable to see his girlfriend of more than two years because of the current travel restrictions.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Monday afternoon, Romeo shared a FaceTime screengrab of him and Mimi celebrating. "US borders opening," he wrote alongside a red heart.

David and Victoria Beckham throw Romeo an EPIC birthday party in Miami – see pictures

Victoria and David Beckham's £19million Miami home has its own helipad - see inside

With the new relaxed measures, the 19-year-old will be counting down the days until he can host family and friends in his new city.

The good news comes just a day after he made his professional debut with his new football team, Fort Lauderdale CF.

David revealed his pride at Romeo's professional debut this week

The match aired overnight on Sunday, but his family made sure to tune in with his proud dad David sharing a video of him on his Stories.

"@romeobeckham well done big boy, proud of you for making your full pro debut," he wrote alongside the clip.

His aunt Joanne, David's sister, also shared a video and revealed her pride at his new career move.

Taking to his own account, Romeo shared a picture of himself taken during the match, and captioned it: "Blessed to have made my pro debut tonight for @fortlauderdalecf, full focus onto the next match."

The dad-of-four watched the match from his laptop

David and Victoria were quick to comment, with the former footballer writing: "So proud of you mate."

Victoria added: "So proud of you xxxx."

Romeo only announced his new career in recent weeks. The teenager recently updated his Instagram bio, revealing he is an "athlete" and is currently a "footballer for @fortlauderdalecf," a team that plays in the USL League One, the third-tier of American soccer.