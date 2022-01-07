Romeo Beckham, 19, shows off huge new neck tattoo – and it's identical to dad David's The youngster got his first tattoo after turning 18

Romeo Beckham is following in his dad's footsteps in more ways than one. The 19-year-old is currently living in Miami, where he is a footballer for Fort Lauderdale CF – and he is also a very big fan of tattoos, just like dad David Beckham.

On Thursday, the teenager added a new drawing to his collection, opting for a Jesus cross tattoo featuring a pair of angel wings on the back of his neck.

Posing shirtless for his fans on Instagram, Romeo showed off the new piece of art. "Insane! Thank u bro @_dr_woo_," he captioned the post.

Romeo's design has clearly been influenced by the gothic-style crucifix with wings that his dad has in the same spot, and it seems he has inspired more stars than just his family.

"Love it, it was ur dad that inspired mine too. Looks great," Justin Bieber wrote on the comments section, reacting to the post.

Another added: "People saying Justin Bieber not knowing his dad did it first back in 2002 and JB and Neymar copied from him."

A third simply wrote: "Like father like son! #thebeginning."

Taking to his Stories, Romeo also showed off several more new tattoos, such as a gigantic dove inking which covered the majority of his hand, along with the words: 'Lead with love.'

Cruz, 16, recently also showed off his leg tattoo

Romeo has been adding quickly to his collection since getting his first tattoo, an eagle, last year, after turning 18.

Speaking about it at the time on an Instagram live, he told his fans: "It’s my first one. I got it for my birthday present."

His girlfriend, Mia Regan, who was there with him, added: "I don't think any tattooing is good for you, as in, for your bloodstream."

Romeo isn't the only young Beckham to have a tattoo. This week, Cruz, 16, showed off a tattoo of a butterfly on his right leg.