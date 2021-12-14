David Beckham treats Harper, Cruz and Romeo to epic night out in London – see videos The family headed to Winter Wonderland

David Beckham treated his three youngest children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper to an epic night out in London and made sure it was all captured on camera!

MORE: Harper Beckham dons blue velvet dress to act as bridesmaid at grandfather's wedding

The family headed to London's Winter Wonderland and judging by the video shared by the father-of-four, they had an incredible time.

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Beckham records Harper's reaction to scary Winter Wonderland ride

"Fun night in London with the kiddies @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven @hydeparkwinterwonderland," David captioned the post, which included two fun videos of himself and Harper on some thrilling rides and an adorable family snap of the four together.

SEE: Victoria Beckham is every inch the proud mum as she celebrates daughter Harper's latest achievement

RELATED: Inside Victoria and David Beckham's lavish Christmas party

"Oh my gosh, oh my gosh, oh my gosh," Harper can be heard screaming whilst sat next her dad in one of the videos. Whilst the 10-year-old found the ride quite scary, David couldn't help but laugh all the way.

Father and daughter enjoyed the rides together

All seemed to change, however, on the following ride, as the second video shows the two together as a ride is coming to an end and David making pretend gagging noises.

Fans of the Beckhams loved to see the fun side of the family, with one commenting: "A real family, being real, enjoying real good times and real good dad time. As a headteacher I approve David! Great example to set dads."

A second remarked: "Harper is such a cutie," whilst good friend Vanessa Bryant added: "Awe.. so cute!"

Over the weekend the family enjoyed a fun Christmas party

The Beckhams have had a thrilling week, not only did they celebrate a Christmas party over the weekend but they also attended the wedding of David's father.

Ted Beckham, 73, tied the knot with his new wife Hilary, 62, on Saturday in London and David acted as best man whilst his daughter, Harper, acted as bridesmaid.

To mark the special occasion the happy couple released an official photo taken on the day. In the snap David can be seen posing alongside his dad and new stepmother and stepsister.