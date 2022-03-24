Robin Roberts marks co-star's heartwarming career update in uplifting new video The ABC host has been on GMA on-and-off recently

Robin Roberts returned to Good Morning America earlier this week and had some great news to share with her fans and friends on Thursday morning.

The ABC star took to social media to share her usual morning wisdom video, this time called "Thankful Thursday," where she revealed that one of her co-stars was making career strides.

She shared that one of the members of her Glam Fam, Nicole, had been promoted to coordinating producer, and the entire group couldn't be more proud.

"Special shout-out to Nicole, she's movin' on up, coordinating producer! We love you Nicole," she said as the rest of the squad cheered for her.

"She's my hype girl!" Robin added. After delivering the morning message and prayer, another one of her squad members paid tribute to Nicole with Robin adoringly looking and then concluding with: "They grow up so fast."

She captioned her clip with another shout-out, writing: "Good morning! #GlamFam and I always appreciate hearing what you are most grateful for on this #ThankfulThursday #HappyFridayEve and this morning we are most grateful for @nicolemcurtis."

Robin celebrated her Glam Fam squad member's accomplishment

Many of her fans took to the comments to share heart and praying hand emojis, with them acknowledging how thankful they were for Robin and her Glam Fam's positivity each morning.

Several also dedicated prayers and well wishes for her partner Amber Laign, who is currently battling and recovering from a bout of breast cancer.

In her last morning wisdom video, Robin shared an update on Amber's condition after having taken a break from the show for a long period of time to care for her.

"Y'know so many people have asked how Amber is doing. And I have to just tell you that she is doing well.

The GMA star has been taking time off to support her partner

"There have been some issues with her chemo treatment and we are confident that they will be resolved soon," she revealed.



